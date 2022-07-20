Newport man arrested in connection to attempted robberies

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) -Newport police have arrested a man, they say is connected to several attempted robberies in Newport.

Police say 28-year-old William Slingerland is charged with attempted burglary, unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

Police say Slingerland was planning to rob a convenience store on Coventry Street. When they tried to take him into custody -- they say Slingerland ran towards a neighborhood -- hid under a porch -- then was resisted arrest.

Police found drugs and a knife on him.

