Advertisement

Newport man arrested in connection to attempted robberies

William Slingerland, 28
William Slingerland, 28(Courtesy: Newport Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) -Newport police have arrested a man, they say is connected to several attempted robberies in Newport.

Police say 28-year-old William Slingerland is charged with attempted burglary, unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools.

Police say Slingerland was planning to rob a convenience store on Coventry Street. When they tried to take him into custody -- they say Slingerland ran towards a neighborhood -- hid under a porch -- then was resisted arrest.

Police found drugs and a knife on him.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington

Latest News

VTNG and Austria signing official partnership
Vermont National Guard and Austria form official partnership
The King Street centers hosts a block party on King Street in Burlington
King Street Center hosts block party in Burlington
Burlington community gathering for a block party on King Street
King Street Center hosts block party in Burlington
Police fatally shoot Matthew Davis, ex-boyfriend to Mary Anderson
Police fatally shoot Matthew Davis, ex-boyfriend to Mary Anderson