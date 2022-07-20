Plattsburgh man arrested for terroristic threat

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man is facing terroristic charges after making threats Monday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says 21 year old, Chance Roe, of Plattsburgh is accused of making the threats at the Clinton County Department of Social Services.

Police say Roe is charged with making terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Roe was in court and then released.

Another court date is set for a later time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.