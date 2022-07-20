Advertisement

Plattsburgh man arrested for terroristic threat

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh man is facing terroristic charges after making threats Monday.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says 21 year old, Chance Roe, of Plattsburgh is accused of making the threats at the Clinton County Department of Social Services.

Police say Roe is charged with making terroristic threats and resisting arrest. Roe was in court and then released.

Another court date is set for a later time.

