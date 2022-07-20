Police fatally shoot man connected to suspicious Brattleboro death

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’ve shot and killed a person of interest who was being sought in connection with the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman, Mary Anderson.

They say authorities found the man while he was walking in West Brattleboro. During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including which officers discharged their weapons. They are not naming the man who was killed, pending notification of next of kin.

This story is developing and will be updated.

