Advertisement

Police fatally shoot man connected to suspicious Brattleboro death

Mary Anderson
Mary Anderson(Mass. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they’ve shot and killed a person of interest who was being sought in connection with the suspicious death of a missing Massachusetts woman, Mary Anderson.

They say authorities found the man while he was walking in West Brattleboro. During an attempt to speak with the man at about 7:45 p.m., he was shot by police and has been pronounced deceased.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the incident, including which officers discharged their weapons. They are not naming the man who was killed, pending notification of next of kin.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Related Stories:

Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
A Vermont man died Sunday when his truck crashed into a tree in the town of Benson.
Vermont man killed in Benson crash
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
Plattsburgh man arrested for terroristic threat
Lake Champlain’s Lake Monster, Champ, has had many sightings over the decades, but now he’ll be...
Champ film starts filming in Port Henry’s Bulwagga Bay
Wildlife Watch: Bear-human conflicts on the rise
Tuesday Weathercast
Tuesday Weathercast