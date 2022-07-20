St. Albans woman’s curious cat has nine lives

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - When your cat goes missing for three weeks, you assume the worst. That’s what a St. Albans owner did when her cat disappeared. But this cat did come back, just not in the way anyone could have predicted.

“Somebody was watching. All those thoughts and prayers, something helped. I don’t know what it was but she was lucky,” said Marian Dutkiewicz of her cat Callie.

The St. Albans woman says Callie disappeared June 24 after getting out through the screen in her apartment. “I’d go out calling her name every night. I’d use her treats. Some people said use tuna so I did that, too. I can actually say I was very dedicated to getting her back,” Dutkiewicz said.

She said she had been working with a friend to track her down using game cameras and traps in hopes that Callie would come home.

Sue Wear from South Burlington is no stranger to helping people look for lost pets. “After a week or two, she pretty much thought she’s gone, and I said it’s possible for her to survive. I help with lost cats all the time and I have a lot of indoor-only cats retrieved in 20 to 30 days,” Wear said.

It wasn’t until Wednesday that there was a glimmer of hope. Mechanics at Freedom Nissan in South Burlington got to work on a car they say had been purring, but not in the way you’d think, so they looked under the hood.

“Immediately noticed a cat sitting right at the top of the engine bay,” said the dealership’s Travis Hunter. He says the customer coming in for service had driven nearly 30 miles from St. Albans.

Technicians were able to get the cat out of the car. They say she was covered in engine coolant and they went to social media to try and find her owner. “The technician actually found a post, the post for the missing cat itself. We called the owner and let her know that we found her cat, that it was here, and we just held on to it until someone came and picked up the cat,” Hunter said.

“I’m like, how does a cat survive? I don’t know how a cat survives,” Dutkiewicz said.

After being picked up, Callie and her owner made it to Paws for Thought, where she received blood work as well as fluids. They say she is going to be okay.

Reporter Cam Smith: They say cats have nine lives...

Marian Dutkiewicz: She definitely does. I’m so happy, I’m glad she’s home.

