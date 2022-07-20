Suspicious death, police shooting ‘hit close to home’ for Brattleboro residents

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a suspicious death in Brattleboro early Tuesday morning ended with a fatal shooting by police later that night. It’s all connected to a missing person case out of Massachusetts.

The site of Tuesday night’s fatal officer-involved shooting in West Brattleboro remained a crime scene most of Wednesday. Police say 34-year-old Matthew Davis, of Fitchburg, Mass., was shot and killed by police around 7:45 p.m. He was wanted in connection with the suspicious death of his ex-girlfriend, Mary Anderson whose body was located in a truck just outside downtown Brattleboro early Tuesday morning. Police say Davis was shot in the woods just off South Street after being spotted by police walking down the road.

“We heard like three gunshots and then a bunch of sirens,” said Rae Grabel, who was with her boyfriend West Brattleboro just a few hundred yards from where Davis was killed.

“I really didn’t pay attention to how many. It was at least three,” added Michael Nauceder.

Police say Davis was armed with a knife but few details are being released about what led to the deadly encounter.

Authorities Tuesday night shot and killed the man wanted in connection with the death of a Massachusetts woman whose body was found in Brattleboro. (Courtesy: Brattleboro Reformer)

“I really didn’t have much of a reaction because there has been a lot more stuff like that going on because of the crime getting worse,” Nauceder said.

The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson was located on Elliot Street. The Harvard, Mass, woman was reported missing by her family Sunday. Police have not said if Anderson or Davis had connections to the area.

Elliot Street was closed to traffic all day Tuesday but has since reopened.

“It’s just really close to home,” said local resident Eric Hurlbert. “It’s right outside my girlfriend’s property. We walk our dogs right out here and it is just scary.”

“It’s just pretty shocking in a small community like this,” Grabel said.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting will ultimately be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office for an independent review of whether the use of deadly force was justified.

