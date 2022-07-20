Advertisement

Teen hit while riding bike in Arlington

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is in the hospital Wednesday after being hit while riding a bicycle.

Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. near East Arlington Road and Jasper Lane in Arlington.

Officers say the 13-year-old rode into the roadway without stopping for oncoming traffic and was hit by a car driven by a 45-year-old man.

The teen was airlifted to the hospital with significant injuries, including to their head.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
Matthew Davis, 34, of Fitchburg, Mass.
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington

Latest News

Man killed in ATV crash in Eden
33-year-old Michael Baker has several charges now, including first degree aggravated domestic...
Corrections officer at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury arrested on multiple charges
Authorities Tuesday night shot and killed the man wanted in connection with the death of a...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Man killed in ATV accident in Eden, Vermont
Man killed in ATV accident in Eden, Vermont