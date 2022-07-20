Teen hit while riding bike in Arlington
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is in the hospital Wednesday after being hit while riding a bicycle.
Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. near East Arlington Road and Jasper Lane in Arlington.
Officers say the 13-year-old rode into the roadway without stopping for oncoming traffic and was hit by a car driven by a 45-year-old man.
The teen was airlifted to the hospital with significant injuries, including to their head.
