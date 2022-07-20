Top 3 on 3 for Monday, July 18th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an action-packed week on the fields and track in our area. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, Girls Twin State soccer Saturday at hanover. The Granite Staters would take the game, but Harwood’s Tanum Nelson had the play of the day. 55th minute, darting through the New Hampshire defense, Nelson pulled up and fired a rocket from nearly 40 yards out that drifted over the keeper’s head and in! She was the MVP for Vermont to make it interesting though they’d fall 4-1.

At number two, Governor’s Cup from last Thursday. Jason Corliss back on the track at Thunder Road after sitting most of this season out...but it wouldn’t be a tough adjustment for the Barre native. Corliss started near the middle of the pack, but made his move early to get close to the leaders, and off a caution on lap 65, he’d sprint into the lead. Nervy moments on lap 111 as a crash of lapped cars in front of him threatened the lead, but Corliss managed to avoid it and retain his advantage, eventually claiming his third straight Governor’s Cup.

But number one will be shared by a pair of teammates. Vermont Green FC is headed to the postseason thanks to timely and spectacular goals over the last week. First on Wednesday in the midst of a rout over Pathfinder FC, Mark O’Neill worked the give and go with Matthew Goncalves before the spin and drag allowed O’Neill to find the bottom right corner. Then on Sunday in need of another victory, Diba Nwegbo with the rocket from the wing to fool the keeper and deliver the only goal of the game, earning VGFC the final playoff spot in USL 2′s Eastern Conference. Vermont Green still alive in their quest to top the league, O’Neill and Nwegbo earning the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.