Vt. lawmakers surveyed on improving legislative access

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are beginning conversations on how to make the post-pandemic legislative process more accessible for Vermonters.

COVID and remote legislating tipped the Statehouse on its head, dramatically shifting how lawmakers, lobbyists, and the public do their work.

Around 72 of 150 House lawmakers filled out a survey at the end of the session on potential changes to how the legislature works. Many said they wanted to continue using technology to legislate remotely if they are sick or have child care issues. They also brought up options including shortening the session, increasing lawmaker pay and benefits, and creating more physical space in the Statehouse.

“I think those are all things that we should be looking at, and in particular in comparison to what other states are doing in response to new opportunities or in the past to what we’ve done,” said Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield.

Lawmakers also discussed shifting the Town Meeting Day break so it would better align with when students are out of school.

The results will be used to further the conversation about what Vermont’s Legislature should look like and how it should operate.

