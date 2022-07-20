Vermont National Guard and Austria form official partnership

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard and the Republic of Austria are officially state partners.

Tuesday, at a signing ceremony in Vienna, the partnership recognized and formalized the relationship between the Republic of Austria and Vermont.

General Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau says “today’s ceremony is not the finish line of a 40-year friendship, it is the beginning of a new deeper partnership built on global security, economic cooperation, shared values, and cultural exchange.”

Earlier in May -- Governor Scott held a signing ceremony with the Republic of Austria Minister of Defense, as well as military officials from both Vermont and Austria.

