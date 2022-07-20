BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend with scattered storms likely again on Thursday. Wednesday night will be warm and muggy and temperatures will start the day on Thursday already in the low 70s. We’ll see a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through the region during the day, some of which could be strong to severe in nature. It will be muggy once again with high temperatures by the afternoon reaching the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees.

We’ll see more sunshine for the end of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday. It will remain hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s. Skies should remain mainly dry with just the chance of an isolated downpour or thunderstorm through the first half of the weekend.

Clouds will thicken up during the day on Sunday with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will still be in the mid to upper 80s. Plan on showers and thunderstorms for Sunday night and into Monday, which will finally give us a brief break from the heat and humidity through the middle of the week.

It will be partly sunny and seasonable through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer weather could return again by the end of the next week with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.