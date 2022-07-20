BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It’s going to be a real steamer of a day today as we get in on some of that heat & humidity that has been stifling much of the country lately. Temperatures will be climbing into tht upper 80s and low 90s, but when combined with the high humidity, the Heat Index (the “feels-like” temperature) will be in the mid/upper 90s.

It will stay warm & muggy overnight.

A storm system coming out of the Midwest will bring several rounds of showers & thunderstorms on Thursday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, with locally heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.

The storm system will move out Thursday night, so we are headed for a nice Friday with lots of sunshine. But it is still going to be hot. The humidity will come down briefly early Friday, but shoot right back up again by the end of the day.

The weekend will continue to be very warm & muggy. Saturday should stay dry with partly sunny skies.

Another frontal system will be moving through late Sunday into early Monday with rain and possible thunderstorms. There could be some heavy downpours with that next system.

Take it easy with the heat today! Drink plenty of water and keep any strenuous activity to a minimum, and to the early or late hours of the day. Keep the kids and pets safe and cool. And check on any neighbors who may have issues with this hot & humid weather. -Gary

