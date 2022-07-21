Advertisement

2nd tornado recorded in New Hampshire this year

(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year.

The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported.

In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.

Tornadoes are uncommon in the state.

In 2009, a tornado destroyed the home of Brenda Stevens in Deerfield. She was killed in the collapse, but had protected her 3-month-old grandson, who survived.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

