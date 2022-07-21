Advertisement

4-year-old fired gun at officers, police say

GRAPHIC: A man threatened employees with a gun, saying his order was incorrect. (Source: KUTV, Cell Phone Video/Handout, Unified Police Body Cam)
By Jeremy Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) – McDonald’s employees in Utah grabbed their cell phones and started recording as police confronted a man who had just threatened them with a gun in the drive-thru, saying his order was incorrect.

As employees hid, police outside tried to figure out who fired a gun.

To their disbelief, the shooter was a 4-year-old child in the father’s car.

Some officers rushed the kids inside while others handcuffed the father.

Police said the child told them, “I grabbed my dad’s gun and tried to shoot the police so he could be free and do what he wanted.”

Officers said they realized this was a close call for them and the children inside the car.

Copyright 2022 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Joseph Lilly
Eden man arrested on multiple arrest warrants
Eden man dies in ATV collision with car
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
William Slingerland
Newport man arrested in connection to attempted robberies

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Federal prosecutors began building their case that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon willfully...
Steve Bannon’s defense to begin in Trump adviser’s trial
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing
File photo
Out-of-state people looking for reproductive health care in Vermont