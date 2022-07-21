Adirondack town aims to attract mountain bikers, future residents

ELIZABETHTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Northeast is known for some of the best mountain biking in the country, and now one Adirondack town is trying to capitalize on that by using its trails to attract more people to move to the area.

Otis Mountain in Elizabethtown has been offering a snowy paradise to outdoor sports enthusiasts since the 1940s. “Fell in disrepair due to low snow conditions and insurance issues back in the early ‘80s,” said the ski area’s Jeff Allott.

In 1994, Allott bought the land and opened it back up. He says a faithful group of around 140 volunteer families work with him to create and maintain the town’s 2,000 acres of trails for skiing and mountain biking

The trail system is growing each year and caught the eye of YouTubers Mo and Hannah, who travel the country in their van visiting the best-known and well-kept secret mountain biking trails in the country. They share the highlights of their experiences with their nearly 50,000 followers.

“I would say in terms of the riding, it was very impressive,” said Mo Assoum. But what he says stuck out most was how welcomed they felt by the community and other riders. “The community also adds to how good the trails are.”

Allott is happy that tourists are coming to check out the trails but his true goal is that the riding will draw in families to this community who want to put down roots here. “There are a lot of signs out there that small towns are heading in the wrong direction. My hope is to try and turn this around and see if we can get heading in the right direction,” he said.

And he says that work is paying off, with a few families moving to the area in the last five years for the biking trail network.

Allott’s love for his community is so pure it’s inspiring,= and he hopes to continue to give back to a place that has given him so much -- one ride at a time. “It’s definitely a phenomenon that’s happening everywhere and to me is a very positive sign of where things are going,” Allott said.

