Burlington graffiti cleaners try to keep up with taggers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graffiti continues to be an issue in Burlington and a city team is working to get it cleaned up so residents and visitors don’t have to see it.

The Graffiti Task Force has been clearing paint off all types of surfaces. On Thursday, they were out on Pearl Street painting over graffiti that popped up overnight. They say the tagging has started slowing down this summer, which has given them a chance to catch. And after cleaning up an area, they keep an eye on it to clean it if it’s tagged again.

“We see tomorrow or the coming days that it’s been hit again with graffiti, chances are it will be smaller and it will be easier for our staff member to deal with it. But it will hopefully reassure the neighbors that once we’ve taken care of a property, we are going to stay on it, we are going to help them out and stay with it to quickly cover up new things as it shows up,” said the city’s Bill Ward.

The city also takes pictures before they clean up the graffiti to catalog it as evidence.

