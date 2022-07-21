Advertisement

GMP preparing to respond to outage amid severe weather

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday, Green Mountain Power is preparing to respond to outages.

They say being proactive is the best approach. Charge your cellphone ahead of the storms and download the GMP app to check for outages and repair times.

GMP is asking anyone if they have an outage, report it. But they want to remind you of some safety tips.

“If there is any water on the roadway don’t drive through it. If you see a down trees or downed lines-- stay away from it. That area could be energized and very dangerous” said Kristin Carlson, of Green Mountain Power.

GMP also says there will be extra line workers standing by -- to step up -- if needed.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington

Latest News

Price Chopper logo
RECALL: Price Chopper Market 32 recalling ground cinnamon
Shane Tie, 46 and Martine Protas, 43 both of Springfield.
Two arrested in Springfield drug bust
Grand Isle Ferry experiences technical glitch
HealthWatch: Husband and wife surgery team set up shop at Gifford