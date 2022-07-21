GMP preparing to respond to outage amid severe weather

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday, Green Mountain Power is preparing to respond to outages.

They say being proactive is the best approach. Charge your cellphone ahead of the storms and download the GMP app to check for outages and repair times.

GMP is asking anyone if they have an outage, report it. But they want to remind you of some safety tips.

“If there is any water on the roadway don’t drive through it. If you see a down trees or downed lines-- stay away from it. That area could be energized and very dangerous” said Kristin Carlson, of Green Mountain Power.

GMP also says there will be extra line workers standing by -- to step up -- if needed.

