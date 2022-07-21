Grand Isle Ferry experiences technical glitch

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grand Isle Ferry is halting all credit card transactions as of Wednesday.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company say the dock is experiencing technical issues, due to a storm that passed through.

They say the credit card machines are down due to this issue, so they will only be taking cash or commuter cards and coupons.

The internet service provider will take a look at the problem Thursday.

We will keep you posted once they are back online.

