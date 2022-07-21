Advertisement

Grand Isle Ferry experiences technical glitch

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grand Isle Ferry is halting all credit card transactions as of Wednesday.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Company say the dock is experiencing technical issues, due to a storm that passed through.

They say the credit card machines are down due to this issue, so they will only be taking cash or commuter cards and coupons.

The internet service provider will take a look at the problem Thursday.

We will keep you posted once they are back online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Authorities investigating the scene on Elliot Street in Brattleboro Tuesday morning.
Police seek ex-boyfriend of woman found dead in Brattleboro
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
Surveillance still
Police: Surveillance video shows suspect in fatal Burlington shooting
Lo Fasano spotted the wayward chicken on the Church Street Marketplace and took to social media...
Hitchhiking chicken catches a ride from Hinesburg to downtown Burlington

Latest News

GMP preparing to respond to outage amid severe weather
Price Chopper logo
RECALL: Price Chopper Market 32 recalling ground cinnamon
Shane Tie, 46 and Martine Protas, 43 both of Springfield.
Two arrested in Springfield drug bust
HealthWatch: Husband and wife surgery team set up shop at Gifford