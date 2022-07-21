Green Mountain Power prepares for Thursday’s storms

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With thunderstorms in the forecast, Green Mountain Power is preparing to respond to outages. They also want you to be ready.

They say being proactive is the best approach. Charge your cell phone ahead of the storms and download the GMP app to check for outages and repair times.

They’re asking if you have an outage, report it to them. Most importantly, they want to remind you of some safety tips.

“If there is any water on the roadway, don’t drive through it,” Kristin Carlson of Green Mountain Power said. “If you see a down tree or downed lines, stay away from it. That area could be energized and very dangerous.”

GMP says there will be extra line workers standing by to step up if needed. They have more storm-prep tips on their website.

