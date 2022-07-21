Advertisement

Injured driver trapped in car for 6 hours after I-89 crash

By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck in his car for hours.

It happened early Thursday at the bottom of French Hill near Richmond. WCAX has learned the driver was headed south, lost control, and went over the embankment. He was trapped in the car for over six hours until a passerby spotted debris and called for help.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. It’s still not clear why he was down there for that long but he was conscious when crews arrived and they were able to get him out. Crews say they’re thankful someone spotted the crash.

Both southbound lanes on I-89 have since reopened.

