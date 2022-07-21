Keeping swim safety afloat for kids in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Swimming lessons are back after being pushed aside during the pandemic; and some kids need that extra help before they hit the water. The Greensboro Rec. Committee teamed up with Teach America to Swim’s Newport branch for classes this week on Caspian Lake.

Greensboro’s self proclaimed “fun captain”, Devin Burgess says they wanted to revamp their program, with dwindling numbers of kids signing up in recent years.

“First trial week doing it and so far its been a great success,” he said. “We live in a place with a beautiful lake, one of the best in the state, one of the cleanest in the state and we figured let’s get the kids back in the water.”

80 kids are now signed up, and come in at different parts of the day to get the most hands-on experience.

“Between days one and two kids have made huge gains and have become more confident in the water,” said Swim Across America instructor Sabrina Keller.

Keller says kids start with safety. When we were there Wednesday, they leaded about floatation devices, and getting someone help. Keller believes any formal swim instruction is critical for kids, especially the basics.

“We start with the basic just learning how to float and get used to the water,” she told us. “Any formal instruction kids are going to pick up techniques or skills that in any situation they experience in life can make a lifesaving choice or outcome.”

It’s not all breast stroke, and back stroke during these lessons though. Keller incorporates a little fun in her lessons too.

“They are excited to be here, they are willing to learn, they are trying new things, they are so brave and just willing to take that next step,” she said.

Meanwhile, Burgess said lessons like this make their town, and lake, a little bit safer.

“It’s a life skill that I believe everyone should know and what better way to start then when you’re young,” he said.

Lessons at Caspian Lake wrap up on Friday, but Teach America to Swim is holding a number of lessons across Vermont. Click here to see their Summer schedule.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.