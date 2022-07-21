Advertisement

Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Hanover restaurant

Jonathan Nolen was arrested after police received a tip that he was threatening to shoot up a restaurant in Hanover, N.H.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A man accused of threatening to “shoot up” a Hanover restaurant is in police custody.

Hanover Police say they got a call Wednesday morning that Jonathan Nolen threatened to harm himself and shoot up a downtown restaurant. They say he was located at the Howe Library and that a loaded 9mm handgun and a knife were found in his backpack. The gun is suspected to be a “ghost gun” with no identifiable serial number.

He was arrested for possession of a firearm in violation of a protection order. The investigation is ongoing.

