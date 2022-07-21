Advertisement

Palace 9 welcomes moviegoers after long pause

The Palace 9 in South Burlington reopened earlier this month after a two year pandemic pause.
The Palace 9 in South Burlington reopened earlier this month after a two year pandemic pause.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a two-year pandemic shut down, a South Burlington movie theater reopened earlier this month.

Merrill Jarvis owns three theaters in Chittenden County and never thought he was going to have to close them, but that’s what happened during the early days of COVID in March 2020.

Last year, he reopened Majestic 10 in Williston and The Roxy in downtown Burlington. Now that summer is here and the number of moviegoers is on the rise, he thought it would be the perfect time to reopen his last theater, the Palace 9.

“Now that there is no mask protocol, people can just come in. The theaters are big enough if they want to be six feet apart, that’s not a problem,” Jarvis said.

One tool Jarvis is using to bring people back is $5 movie nights on Tuesdays. He says it’s a draw for moviegoers now that Hollywood is again releasing movies to theaters first, instead of online streaming.

Related Stories:

Burlington’s Roxy among theaters hoping for post-pandemic comeback

Sunset Drive-In opens for 73rd season

Stuck in Vermont: Touring pop-up movie theaters

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Joseph Lilly
Eden man arrested on multiple arrest warrants
A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
Eden man dies in ATV collision with car
Martine Protas and Shane Tie
Two arrested in Springfield drug bust

Latest News

MM
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward
MM
Man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' Hanover restaurant
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Burlington graffiti cleaners try to keep up with taggers