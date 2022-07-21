Palace 9 welcomes moviegoers after long pause

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a two-year pandemic shut down, a South Burlington movie theater reopened earlier this month.

Merrill Jarvis owns three theaters in Chittenden County and never thought he was going to have to close them, but that’s what happened during the early days of COVID in March 2020.

Last year, he reopened Majestic 10 in Williston and The Roxy in downtown Burlington. Now that summer is here and the number of moviegoers is on the rise, he thought it would be the perfect time to reopen his last theater, the Palace 9.

“Now that there is no mask protocol, people can just come in. The theaters are big enough if they want to be six feet apart, that’s not a problem,” Jarvis said.

One tool Jarvis is using to bring people back is $5 movie nights on Tuesdays. He says it’s a draw for moviegoers now that Hollywood is again releasing movies to theaters first, instead of online streaming.

