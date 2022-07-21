Two arrested in Springfield drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Springfield.

Vermont State Police say it happened at an apartment on Union Street around 6:00 a.m.

Police arrested Shane Tie, 46 and Martine Protas, 43 both of Springfield.

They are charged with the sale of meth, fentanyl, and possession of fentanyl.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing -- and they may face additional charges

