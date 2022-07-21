Advertisement

Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
Joseph Lilly
Eden man arrested on multiple arrest warrants
Eden man dies in ATV collision with car
An EF1 tornado hitting Addison Monday/Levi Barrett
NWS confirms Addison County tornado
William Slingerland
Newport man arrested in connection to attempted robberies

Latest News

Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden scraps announcing crime plan after positive COVID test
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she hopes President Joe Biden's COVID-19 infection...
Pelosi reflects on Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis