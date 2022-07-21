VSP asks for help with Brattleboro suspicious death investigation

BRATTLEBORO Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are asking the public to help them piece together this week’s suspicious death and fatal officer-involved shooting in Brattleboro.

They’re trying to figure out why Mary Anderson, 23, and Matthew Davis, 34, both of Massachusetts, were in Brattleboro. Police say Anderson was found dead early Tuesday early morning inside her blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup that was parked on Elliot Street. The truck had a Massachusetts license plate PC 8DXW20. The Harvard, Mass, woman was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Saturday night and was reported missing Sunday by her family.

Authorities quickly named Davis, her ex-boyfriend, as a person of interest. Police say when saw the Fitchburg man in West Brattleboro Tuesday night, he pulled a knife and lunged at officers. Investigators say two state troopers and one local police officer fatally shot Davis.

Detectives are continuing to work to determine what, if any, connection Davis or Anderson might have had to Brattleboro. Massachusetts State Police are trying to figure out if Anderson was taken to Brattleboro against her will.

Police say anyone with information, especially people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont, should call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online.

Autopsies were supposed to be done Wednesday but are scheduled for Thursday.

