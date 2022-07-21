Advertisement

Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward

By Cam Smith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The first-ever Powerball jackpot winner in Vermont has still not claimed the prize nearly a month after the drawing.

The winning ticket -- -- 8, 40, 49, 58, 63, and Powerball 14 -- was sold at the Jolley convenience store in Middlebury and the June 29 jackpot was a whopping $366 million.

According to the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, the winnings are taxed at 6%, or roughly $12 million. If the winner is a Vermont resident, they would also have to pay income tax. The money would go into the General and Education Funds.

“It helps Vermonters, it helps Vermont communities. It’s an additional revenue source and we like to see Vermonters win. When that’s there, it really helps bolster Vermont communities and programs that Vermont is trying to do,” said the department’s Andrew Collier.

The prize must be claimed within a year.

