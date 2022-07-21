BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a stormy day on Thursday, we’ll be back to drier skies for the end of the week. Thursday was our third day in a row of high temperatures 90 degrees or higher, and it looks like we’ll see three more days at or above 90 until some relief arrives by Monday. Highs on Friday will be back in the low 90s, but a brief drop in dewpoints will ease up the humidity on Friday afternoon and into Friday night. Skies will be mostly sunny to end the work week.

Heat and humidity return for the weekend. Highs will be back in the low 90s for Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies. Dewpoints will climb back into the mid to upper 60s over the weekend which will make things feel a bit more muggy once again. By late Sunday, clouds will thicken up with rain and thunderstorms developing. Showers will continue into Sunday night and through the start of Monday.

We’ll get a break from the 90 degree heat starting on Monday with temperatures much more seasonable through most of next week. Skies will clear out by Monday afternoon and dewpoints will be dropping as well. Plan on partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.