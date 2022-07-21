BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It will be an active day in the weather today as a frontal system moves through with several round of showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. There could be some locally heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail from these thunderstorms.

It will all quiet down tonight as the storm system moves off to our east. A bubble of high pressure will build in afterwards, and that will clear us out as we head into Friday. There is a small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in our far southern areas near the MA border. Otherwise it will stay mainly clear through Saturday.

It will be staying hot through the weekend. It will still be muggy, too, although there will be a temporary break from the humidity mid-to-late Friday. Then it will go right back to being muggy again on Saturday.

Sunday will feature sunshine for the first part of the day, but then it will cloud up, and another round of showers & thunderstorms will be moving through late Sunday, Sunday night, and into Monday.

After that system goes by, we will finally get some serious refief from the heat late Monday through the middle of next week as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring those thunderstorms as we go through the day today. If anything gets out of hand with these storms, we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

