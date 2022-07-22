Advertisement

Cars burglarized at Vermont country club tied to other incidents across Vermont and New Hampshire

Multiple cars at country clubs across Vermont and Massachusetts have been burglarized for a total of around $10K worth of items stolen
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say in June credit cards and cash were stolen from cars at the Stamford Valley Golf Course.

The same thing allegedly happened at the Mt. Anthony Country Club in Bennington, Vermont, as well as other country clubs in Massachusetts.

Police say the cards and cash were used at various Walmarts in Massachusetts to buy gift cards and other items.

Police say video surveillance shows the same middle aged male and female, dressed in golf attire, and driving a silver SUV. Pictures, however, were not provided.

The suspects have stolen approximately $10,000 in cash and cards.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

