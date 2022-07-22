Advertisement

First polio case detected in U.S. in nearly a decade

(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY. (WCAX) - The first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade has hit New York.

Health officials say the patient is an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, just outside of New York City. And that person is experiencing paralysis.

Investigators are trying to figure out whether other people were exposed. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases -- with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis -- many of them in children.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine notes the polio risk to Vermonters is very low. He adds that “unvaccinated people -- or anyone not up to date on theirs -- should contact their health care provider to receive the vaccine, or a booster, if needed.”

