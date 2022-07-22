Advertisement

Former NH youth center worker faces charges involving 2nd resident

File photo(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former youth detention worker charged with sexual assault is facing a new charge involving a second resident, officials said Friday.

Jonathan Brand was indicted on a single count of felonious sexual assault involving a former resident at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly called the Youth Development Center, officials said.

Brand, 57, of Concord, was previously charged with two counts of sexual assault involving a boy in 2007.

His attorney declined to comment Friday.

Brand was among 11 former youth workers charged with sexual assault last year. The investigation into abuse allegations at the youth detention center is ongoing, officials said.

Lawmakers have approved a $100 million settlement fund for men and women who were abused as children at the center.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

