Fort Ticonderoga to stage first-ever reenactment of 1759 ‘Siege of Carillon’

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fort Ticonderoga in New York’s North Country reenacts many battles in American History. This weekend visitors can travel back in time to 1759 and the Siege of Carillon, the battle that led to the Champlain Valley becoming American territory.

“If there is one thing Fort Ticonderoga is good at, it’s reenactments. The fort has hosted hundreds since it opened to the public in 1909. And now, for the first time ever, the public can see how the Champlain Valley was captured by the British from the French 263 years ago.

“We are creating the moments when the very boundaries of nations are being changed,” said the fort’s Stuart Lilie.

Hundreds of people have worked on researching the battle and planning this weekend’s event. It’s taken nearly two years to create the project, from hand-making historically accurate period clothing to working on the necessary artillery. “It happens in dramatic style here with cannons, mortar, digging siege trenches,” Lilie said.

The fort’s Beth Hill says the weekend will offer something for everyone. “I like to say, from school children to scholars, we really have wonderful adventures and experiences for our visitors,” she said.

And each day -- and hour -- there will be something new for people to see and learn about the four-day battle. From the British advance from Lake George trying to breach the fort, to the digging of trenches with gunfire overhead. “Visitors can be immersed in the feeling of being penned in by 11,000 British, and American soldiers firing mortars and cannons for their lives to try and hold them back,” Lilie said.

Officials hope that everyone learns more about the battlefield in their own backyard and that a lesson on the past can influence future generations. “They get to experience a piece, to understand a little bit of what it was like to like in these great climatic events which still have consequences to this very day,” Lilie said.

It’s a two-day event and the cost of admission covers the whole weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.