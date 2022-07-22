Front Line Females looking to encourage more women to get into firefighting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization has made it their mission to get more women fighting fires in the coming years.

Fewer than 5 percent of career firefighters are women, according to the National Fire Protection Association, and as fire departments continue to struggle to find volunteers or employees, some women in departments believe they can be part of the solution.

“We need more females,” said Monica Duhamel of the Alburgh Fire Department, “and that’s part of why I’m on this department is to make a difference.”

Duhamel knew it was a male dominated field, but that hasn’t stopped her from carving out space for more women.

“I know for me, when I joined, I was the only female, I had to show that I could handle a pack on my back.” said Duhamel.

Down the road in North Hero, Gabby Viens was doing the same.

“It’s really about breaking those first initial barriers.” said Viens, “Its about getting over the nerves, getting over the fear.”

The two at the recommendation of the Alburgh Fire Chief Ron Kumetz pulled together the Front Line Females Firefighting camp at the Alburgh Fire station July 23rd and 24th.

It’s open to all women over the age of 16 -- and will cover hose techniques, breaking down doors, a live burn, jaws of life, ladder truck climbing and more. Firefighters are focused on showing young women that they are capable, and should be considering firefighting at all levels.

“We need them,” said Kumetz, “We need them to recognize that we are encouraging them to come out and to join and to both volunteer and work in the fire service because there is no reason that they cant.”

Both Duhamel and Viens say there might not be representation in every department yet, but they want other women stepping up too.

“There is always a job that they can help out with, no matter what.” said Duhamel

Viens agreed, “We’re just as capable, we are human beings, we get the same training,” said Viens, “we get the same skillset, we get the same knowledge.”

Like any good firefighter would, they vowed to have all other firefighters backs.

