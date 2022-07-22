Advertisement

‘Hamilton the pig’ helps get folks ready for Lamoille County Field Days

Ventriloquist, comedian and firefighter Al Getler visits the show to offer information about the fair and events
By Alexandra Montgomery
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lamoille County Field Days feature all things agricultural, including tractor rides, animal pulling, and horse shows.

It starts Friday at 8:30 a.m. and runs until Sunday at 5 p.m. Parking is free. Admission is $15 per person.

Al Getler, a Vermont ventriloquist, comedian, and firefighter, will be there with his friend, Hamilton the pig. The duo joined Channel 3 This Morning to tease Alexandra and Gary and get people excited about the fair.

Field Days are running all over Vermont this summer.

