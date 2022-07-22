‘Hamilton the pig’ helps get folks ready for Lamoille County Field Days
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lamoille County Field Days feature all things agricultural, including tractor rides, animal pulling, and horse shows.
It starts Friday at 8:30 a.m. and runs until Sunday at 5 p.m. Parking is free. Admission is $15 per person.
Al Getler, a Vermont ventriloquist, comedian, and firefighter, will be there with his friend, Hamilton the pig. The duo joined Channel 3 This Morning to tease Alexandra and Gary and get people excited about the fair.
Field Days are running all over Vermont this summer.
