Advertisement

Lifetime payments: Man wins lottery for 2nd time, gets annual check for life

Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery...
Massachusetts resident Kevin Miller won $25,000 a year for life on the Lucky for Life lottery game.(Mass. Lottery)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man has found lottery luck for a second time.

WGGB reports Kevin Miller will be paid $25,000 a year for the rest of his life after cashing a winning ticket while playing the Lucky for Life multi-state lottery game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Miller’s ticket matched the first five numbers that were drawn on Feb. 18.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said Miller claimed his prize this week at lottery headquarters.

Teja said Miller is no stranger to lottery winnings as he previously won a $1 million prize in 2016 on a Cadillac Riches scratch ticket.

Lottery officials said the store, Food City, that sold Miller his Lucky for Life winning ticket would receive a $5,000 bonus, and it was also the same location where he purchased his 2016 winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
A total of nearly 5,000 outages were reported in some of the hardest hit areas across Vermont.
Region slammed by powerful storms
Martine Protas and Shane Tie
Two arrested in Springfield drug bust
Matthew Davis and Mary Anderson
Mass. woman’s death ruled homicide; police appeal to public for information
File photo
Vt. $366M Powerball jackpot winner has yet to step forward

Latest News

Fort Ticonderoga to stage first-ever reenactment of 1759 ‘Siege of Carillon’
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont
Biden meets virtually with his economic team a day after testing positive for COVID-19. (POOL,...
Biden’s COVID symptoms improve; White House says he’s staying busy