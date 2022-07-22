Man injured in haying accident
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday after he was seriously injured while haying.
It happened in Underhill just before 11:30 a.m. Local EMS officials say responders found a tractor with attachments still running in a ditch but with no operator around. They found the injured man about half a mile away.
Due to the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center. There’s no word on his condition.
