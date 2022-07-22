Man injured in haying accident

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - A man had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday after he was seriously injured while haying.

It happened in Underhill just before 11:30 a.m. Local EMS officials say responders found a tractor with attachments still running in a ditch but with no operator around. They found the injured man about half a mile away.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center. There’s no word on his condition.

