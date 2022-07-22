Advertisement

Maple Roots Festival cranks up tunes in central Vermont

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Maple Roots Festival in Montpelier helped raise money for local and regional musicians during the pandemic, when performances were halted. Now, for the second year, the music festival it has spawned is back in central Vermont.

It started off as just an idea between friends to find a way to support artists struggling through COVID, which soon after became a reality.

“Right before the event started, seeing everything up the hill and being able to see everything and how it all came together and thinking, ‘Oh, just a few months ago this was all in our heads.’ And now it’s all here laid out. and people are actually enjoying it,” said Dan Ryan, the festival’s co-director.

For a second year, the festival is taking place at Morse Farm. Owner Burr Morse says he doesn’t know what people would have done without it. “There were so many people saying they would have staged mutiny if we hadn’t said, okay it can happen again. They loved it last year,” he said.

The festival this weekend is expected to pull in more than a thousand people. The event is free and there is a mix of music, including reggae musician Matthew Delorey’s first time playing the event. “I’m really looking forward to bringing those tunes to the people and letting them know that, you know, peace is amongst us. We can achieve peace every single day and happiness and joy. We don’t need to live in this struggle all the time,” Delorey said.

All ages are welcome and the event even has a band aimed at kids. The festival runs through Saturday.

