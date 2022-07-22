Advertisement

More money to be allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont

Gov. Scott to announces plan to allocate almost $50 million for expanding broadband internet across the Vermont
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and several broadband leaders will meet at the WEC Garage in East Montpelier this afternoon.

They’re going to announce an additional 48 million dollars in broadband construction grant awards.

Organizers say the goal is to construct the backbone networks that will pave the way for statewide fast service.

This additional grant money will bring the total to nearly $100 million in investment into broadband across Vermont. The money will be spent on 14 hundred miles of network fiber in 29 towns.

Construction has already started in the Northeast Kingdom and will start in August and September for other regions.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
A total of nearly 5,000 outages were reported in some of the hardest hit areas across Vermont.
Region slammed by powerful storms
Martine Protas and Shane Tie
Two arrested in Springfield drug bust
Matthew Davis and Mary Anderson
Mass. woman’s death ruled homicide; police appeal to public for information
Callie
St. Albans woman’s curious cat has nine lives

Latest News

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine
Multiple cars at country clubs across Vermont and Massachusetts have been burglarized for a...
Cars burglarized at Vermont country club tied to other incidents across Vermont and New Hampshire
Ventriloquist, comedian and firefighter Al Getler visits the show to offer information about...
‘Hamilton the pig’ helps get folks ready for Lamoille County Field Days
Multiple cars at country clubs across Vermont and Massachusetts have been burglarized for a...
Car thefts at the Stamford Valley Golf Course tied to other country club thefts