More money to be allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and several broadband leaders will meet at the WEC Garage in East Montpelier this afternoon.

They’re going to announce an additional 48 million dollars in broadband construction grant awards.

Organizers say the goal is to construct the backbone networks that will pave the way for statewide fast service.

This additional grant money will bring the total to nearly $100 million in investment into broadband across Vermont. The money will be spent on 14 hundred miles of network fiber in 29 towns.

Construction has already started in the Northeast Kingdom and will start in August and September for other regions.

