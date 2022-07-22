Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the suspected middlemen in the 2018 murder-for-hire of a Vermont man changed his plea in federal court in Burlington Friday.

Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Nevada pleaded guilty to using interstate commerce -- namely a cell phone -- to arrange the murder of 49-year-old Gregory Davis of Danville. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap with death resulting.

Prosecutors allege that Ethridge served as a middleman between Jerry Banks, 34 of Colorado, Berk Eratay, 35, of Nevada, and Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles in the scheme. After arrangments were set up with Ethridge, authorities allege that Banks, posing as a U.S. Marshal, abducted Davis from his home. Davis’ body was found the next day in a snowbank in Barnet.

Authorities say Davis had been threatening to go to the FBI with information that Gumrukcu, the co-founder of a Los Angeles-based biotechnology company, was defrauding Davis in a multimillion-dollar oil deal that Gumrukcu and his brother had entered into with Davis in 2015.

Ethridge now faces a maximum of 27 years in prison as part of the plea deal. He will be sentenced in December.

Banks, Eratay, and Gumrukcu are in custody and awaiting further court hearings.

