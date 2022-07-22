New York man convicted in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

BOSTON (AP) - The founder of a cryptocurrency and virtual payment services company has been convicted by a federal jury of defrauding investors out of $6 million and spending some of the money on antiques, artwork, and jewelry.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say 51-year-old Randall Crater, of East Hampton, New York, was convicted on Thursday of wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

Crater founded Las Vegas-based My Big Coin Pay Inc. in 2013. Prosecutors say Crater and his associates falsely told investors that the coins were a fully functioning cryptocurrency backed by $300 million in gold, oil, and other assets.

