NY man dies in two-car crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - An Ellenburg Depot man is dead following a two-car crash in the town of Burke Friday morning.

The New York State Police say Zackrey Peck, 28, was headed west on Route 11 when he drifted into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck driven by Mark Boyer, 51, of Chateaugay. They say Peck died at the scene. Boyer was taken to the UVM Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

THere’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

