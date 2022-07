BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old female ferret named Slinky.

Are you looking for a new furry best friend? Slinky might be the one for you. She is soft, sweet, playful and always in the mood to cuddle. If you want to learn more about Slinky, check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website for more information.

