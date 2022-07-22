Advertisement

‘Potterpalooza’ comes to Rutland Saturday

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RUTLANDN, Vt. (WCAX) - Fans of “Harry Potter” can get outside for some magic in Rutland Saturday.

“Potterpalooza” is being put on by the groups Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention. There will be more than 20 themed activities for families to come out and take part in at Rotary Park.

It isn’t their first pop-culture-themed event. They’ve done “Star Wars” themed gatherings. Officials say the themes help draw a crowd, getting people outside.

“We’re definitely seeing that having these pop culture themes are maybe getting people outdoors that might not be motivated -- by going for the hike or doing the activity -- but they’re really motivated because they love the subject of what we’re we’re promoting and celebrating,” said Chome Alive’s Arwen Turner.

“Potterpalooza” goes from 10 to 1. Some highlights include a “Muggle Mile” walk, a scavenger hunt, and “Triwizard Tournament” obstacle course. It’s free, though you might want to bring money for the food trucks.

