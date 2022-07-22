Advertisement

Severe weather plays role in serious crash in I89 in New Hampshire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire.

State Police say around 1:00 p.m. a ford escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18. The driver of the ford escape was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police say impairment was not a factor. The left lane was shutdown for two hours.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say troopers and local police shot Matthew Davis, 34, Tuesday night around 7:45 p.m. in...
Police fatally shoot suspect in death of Mass. woman found in Brattleboro
A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
Joseph Lilly
Eden man arrested on multiple arrest warrants
A total of nearly 5,000 outages were reported in some of the hardest hit areas across Vermont.
Region slammed by powerful storms
Eden man dies in ATV collision with car

Latest News

First polio case detected in U.S. in nearly a decade
A car rear ends a truck, shutting down the road for two hours
Severe weather plays role in serious crash in I89 in New Hampshire
'Hate-Free Vermont' forum in Rutland
Community partners host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum
Hate Free Vermont Forum
Vermont NAACP and officials host "Hate Free Vermont"