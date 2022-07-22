Severe weather plays role in serious crash in I89 in New Hampshire

LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - The stormy weather and hazardous road conditions Thursday led to a serious two-car crash on I-89 northbound in New Hampshire.

State Police say around 1:00 p.m. a ford escape rear-ended a pickup truck near Exit 18. The driver of the ford escape was unresponsive and sent to the hospital in critical condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police say impairment was not a factor. The left lane was shutdown for two hours.

