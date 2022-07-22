Advertisement

Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANDISH, Maine (AP) - Officials say thunderstorms that swept across Maine claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the girl’s family was preparing to leave the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish because of the bad weather when the tree fell on the car Thursday.

First responders had difficulty reaching the campground because of storm debris and then had to clear the tree and limbs to reach the girl.

The Sebago Lake region was especially hard hit by the storm. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power during the storm.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries after crashing on I-89 and stuck...
Injured driver possibly trapped for up to 12 hours after I-89 crash
A total of nearly 5,000 outages were reported in some of the hardest hit areas across Vermont.
Region slammed by powerful storms
Martine Protas and Shane Tie
Two arrested in Springfield drug bust
Matthew Davis and Mary Anderson
Mass. woman’s death ruled homicide; police appeal to public for information
Callie
St. Albans woman’s curious cat has nine lives

Latest News

Gov. Scott to announce plan to allocate almost $50 million for expanding broadband internet...
More money to be allocated for broadband expansion across Vermont
Multiple cars at country clubs across Vermont and Massachusetts have been burglarized for a...
Cars burglarized at Vermont country club tied to other incidents across Vermont and New Hampshire
Ventriloquist, comedian and firefighter Al Getler visits the show to offer information about...
‘Hamilton the pig’ helps get folks ready for Lamoille County Field Days
Multiple cars at country clubs across Vermont and Massachusetts have been burglarized for a...
Car thefts at the Stamford Valley Golf Course tied to other country club thefts