Thunderstorm claims life of 9-year-old girl in Maine

STANDISH, Maine (AP) - Officials say thunderstorms that swept across Maine claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said the girl’s family was preparing to leave the Sebago Lake Family Campground in Standish because of the bad weather when the tree fell on the car Thursday.

First responders had difficulty reaching the campground because of storm debris and then had to clear the tree and limbs to reach the girl.

The Sebago Lake region was especially hard hit by the storm. Thousands of homes and businesses lost power during the storm.

