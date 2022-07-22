Vermont health officials brace for arrival of monkeypox

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials Friday said monkeypox is likely here even though there are still no confirmed cases in the state.

The disease has been confirmed in most states, including New Hampshire, New York, and Massachusetts

The spread could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established.

UVM Medical Center’s Dr. TIm Lahey says the number of confirmed cases has likely been undercounted because people with mild or no symptoms have not gone to a doctor for a diagnosis.

Darren Perron spoke with Lahey about the disease, vaccines, and the prospects of getting it under control.

