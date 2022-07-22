Advertisement

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute.

Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DVM Building on State Street.

According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s designated spot. They say Quinn parked his car in a way to block Carrara in the spot.

Then things escalated and police say both cars were left damaged. The two have not been arraigned and Carrara was cited for unlawful mischief.

Quinn is expected to appear in court on September 2.

