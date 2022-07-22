BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! If you were hoping for some relief from the heat this weekend, I don’t have good news for you. After four days with highs in the low 90s, we are expecting temperatures in the low 90s again on Saturday and Sunday in Burlington, plus other hot spots in the Champlain Valley, Upper Valley and southern VT.

There could be a couple rogue showers through the evening, but for the vast majority of us, it will be a nice, mostly clear night. Dew points are much more comfortable this evening than the past couple days, but they begin to creep back up on Saturday. Expect another hot day Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. There will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be a bit more humid than today with dew points in the low to mid 60s.

Like every hot, humid day this week, there will be the chance for a pop-up shower or storm Saturday afternoon, so keep an eye on the weather if you’re out, but Sunday will be the day with widespread storm chances. The best chance for storms will be Sunday afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to severe. There will be ongoing rounds of showers and embedded heavy downpours into Sunday night, with improvements as Monday goes on.

It will be very humid by Sunday, and we don’t get much relief until a drier, more seasonable airmass settles in by next Tuesday. It will feel like temperatures are in the mid 90s this weekend, so take steps to stay cool and prevent heat illness. Limit your time outside during the hottest parts of the day, stay hydrated and keep your pets out of the heat too.

Stay cool out there!

-Jess Langlois

