Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We have a nice day on tap for this end of the week - nothing like the severe storms that we had on Thursday. It will still be hot, but not quite as humid as recently.

It will stay hot through the weekend, and it will start to turn muggy again as we go through Saturday. The first part of Sunday will be okay with some sunshine, but the latter half of the day will feature another round of showers & thunderstorms, lasting into the overnight hours, and into the early part of Monday.

The frontal system bringing that wet & stormy weather will be moving off to the east on Monday, so we will start to clear out later in the day. It will not be as hot or humid after that system goes by.

Tuesday & Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine with more reasonable temperatures & humidity. There will be a chance for a few showers on Thursday with another system moving in.

Have a great weekend, and try to stay cool. Keep any strenuous physical activity to a minimum and to the early & late parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets in an unattended car for even a minute. And check on any neighbors who may have issues with excessive heat. -Gary

