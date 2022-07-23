Animal barn dedication at the Lamoille County Field Days

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the Lamoille County Field Days celebrate their 60th anniversary, they also honor the memory of one of their favorite citizens. When it comes to Lamoille County Field Days, there is no shortage of things to do. But, Saturday was a very special day for the Field Days team, as they celebrate the life of 69-year old Gary Wright who died after a brief illness last January.

“Gary did a little bit of everything here not just the animal barn... we always had our tractor here... he did the mini horse pulls... he did a lot of other things so yeah... I know that we all have noticed that he is not here this year,” said Robin Wright, Field Days Director. Wright and his wife have been working Field Days since the 1990′s and first started bringing animals to the event in a small tent. But after his sad passing, the group decided to lovingly dedicate the animal barn in his honor with a large wooden sign.

“It means a lot, it will mean a lot, I’m working in the tent looking at that sign all day, so it will mean a lot, it will be really special,” said Robin.

Although many came to see the animals inside the barn, field day goer Michelle Bennett came to see the sign for her old friend.

“As we walked over I saw the dedication for the barn and it was fitting... it absolutely fits that this barn is dedicated to Gary,” said Michelle Bennett-Johnson.

Although Write is gone, his legacy and his love for animals can live on in others as they walk through the red barn.

“They are really sweet, they love to be petted, and it’s really fun feeding them,” said visitor Jenna Putvain.

